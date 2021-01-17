Greek Olympic medallist Bekatorou alleges she was sexually assaulted by official in 1998

Greek Olympic sailing gold medallist Sofia Bekatorou has alleged she was sexually abused in 1998 by a high-ranking member of the Hellenic Sailing Federation.

Bekatorou, who won gold in the 470 class at her home Olympic Games in Athens, made the allegation during an online conference organised by Greece’s Sports Ministry.

The now 43-year-old said a male official performed a "lewd act" after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss preparations for the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

She said the act was not consensual.

"I said no, I repeated that I didn't want to go on and he used fake sweet talk and said it is nothing and trying to be funny," said Bekatorou, according to CNN.

"He said he would stop if I didn't want it but he didn't, no matter what I said to him.

"Crying and feeling ashamed I left the room when he finished and removed himself from me."

According to the Greek Sports Ministry, Bekatorou said she did not open up about the abuse at the time due to the fear it would be "devastating for her life dream and divide the Greek sailing team".

The Hellenic Sailing Federation initially released a statement calling for Bekatorou to be more specific about the incident.

The organisation later said it had requested the resignation of its vice-chairman Aristides Adamopoulos, allegedly the official cited by Bekatorou.

Sofia Bekatorou, who carried Greece's flag at Rio 2016, made the allegation during an online conference ©Getty Images

"The Hellenic Sailing Federation is shocked by the avalanche of revelations in the press made by our athlete, Olympian Mrs. Sofia Bekatorou," the organisation said.

"Of course, and in order to preserve the prestige of the Federation, the honour and reputation of all athletes, coaches and actors in the sport and to facilitate the investigation for which the final decision is made by justice, we immediately requested and received his resignation.

"Vice-chairman of the Board Aristides Adamopoulos...is said to be the man whom the Olympian named us to the prosecutor for the allegations.

"At the same time, we asked Mr. Adamopoulos to submit his resignation as a representative of the Federation to the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC)."

Adamopoulos wrote to the HOC to confirm he will no longer participate in the organisation’s meetings.

The official claimed Bekatorou’s complaint is "false, defamatory and submissive", adding that he was stepping down due to the impact the "great negative publicity" would have on the HOC.

The HOC has requested the organisation’s Sports, Ethics and Ethics Committee launch an investigation into the allegations made by Bekatorou.

HOC President Spyros Capralos issued a statement praising the brave decision of Bekatorou to speak about the abuse.

Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos vowed to support Sofia Bekatorou ©Getty Images

Capralos said he will "support her with all my strength", and encouraged other athletes to speak freely to uncover any other incidents of abuse.

"Sophia spoke about the violence she suffered and the devastating psychological consequences she had from her abuse all these years,” Capralos, also a member of the International Olympic Committee, said.

"She made a brave decision at great mental cost.

"And we, all those who are involved in sports, must stand by it, demand the immediate clarification of the case without questioning it and do what we can so that in the future it does not take so many years to young athletes find the courage to report similar traumatic events.

"As I said during the Start to Talk day, we must create a safe, ethical, dignified and clean environment in sports.

"Only in this way will parents be able to trust their children, only in this way will we be able to keep the new generation close to sports.

"Creating the right conditions that will prevent any delinquent behaviour, any act immoral and malicious."

insidethegames has contacted World Sailing for comment.