Coates urges sports bodies to propose more women for CAS membership

The International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) has produced an annual report giving details of its financial situation at the end of 2020.

The Lausanne-based body, which governs the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), derived just over CHF18 million (£14.4 million/$19.75 million/€17.2 million) of revenue during the year, and produced a surplus of CHF1.67 million (£1.34 million/$1.83 million/€1.6 million).

The biggest revenue contribution came from parties to the cost of proceedings, with CHF8.8 million (£7 million/$9.65 million/€8.4 million).

This was followed by CHF7.7 million (£6.2 million/$8.4 million/€7.4 million) from the Olympic Movement and CHF1.5 million (£1.2 million/$1.65 million/€1.4 million) from FIFA, the world football governing body.

The main expense items were arbitration at CHF7.8 million (£6.2 million/$8.6 million/€7.5 million) and personnel at CHF6.7 million (£5.4 million/$7.35 million/€6.4 million).

The balance-sheet showed assets of just under CHF50 million (£40 million/$54.85 million/€47.9 million), of which over CHF14 million (£11.2 million/$15.4 million/€13.4 million) was property, plant and equipment and CHF29.5 million (£23.6 million/$32.4 million/€28.3 million) was cash.

John Coates chairs the International Council of Arbitration for Sport ©Getty Images

A long-term debt of CHF4 million (£3.2 million/$4.4 million/€3.8 million) appeared on the balance-sheet during the year.

Year-end equity of just over CHF21 million (£16.8 million/$23 million/€20.1 million) included a CHF13 million (£10.4 million/$14.3 million/€12.45 million) reserve for building works.

The CAS is set to move into a new headquarters at the Palais de Beaulieu in Lausanne, with inauguration envisaged this coming spring.

insidethegames reported in 2019 that the facility was costed at some CHF37.5 million (£30 million/$41.1 million/€35.9 million) for purchase and construction, to be funded partly from loans and partly a CAS reserve for future building works.

John Coates, the senior International Olympic Committee member who is ICAS President, used an introductory message to urge sports bodies to propose more women candidates for CAS membership.

Coates said there was currently an imbalance among CAS members, who were approximately 82 per cent male and 18 per cent female.