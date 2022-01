Roberto Marotta has been re-elected secretary general of World Skate and is to be joined by a new assistant secretary general, Doris Gentile.

The Italian is set for another term, continuing a role he has held since 2000, and was returned at an elective Congress in Rome.

Marotta held the position for 17 years at the International Roller Sports Federation - a predecessor to World Skate - and was last elected in 2017.

Gentile is new to the assistant secretary general, being the successor to vice-secretary general Laura Morandi Aracu, who died from cancer in January 2021.

Aracu, the wife of World Skate President Sabatino Aracu, has been vice-secretary general since 2005.

World Skate governs disciplines including skateboarding ©Getty Images

Gentile holds two roles at World Skate, also being listed as the executive assistant to the President.

"I am sure you both will be able with your work, your passion and your dedication to give a great contribution to the growth of World Skate," World Skate President Aracu said of the secretary general and new assistant secretary general.

The elective Congress where Gentile and Marotta were voted into the roles had initially been scheduled to take place in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also saw Aracu re-elected as President.