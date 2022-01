Teqball founders launch political party in Hungary with intention to run in 2022 elections

Teqball's founders György Gattyán, Viktor Huszár and Gábor Borsányi have formed a new political party in their native Hungary called the Solution Movement.

Huszár is the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) chairman, Borsányi President and Gattyán vice-president, but the formation of the new party "has no impact on FITEQ", according to Huszár.

Gattyán is registered as the President of the Solution Movement while Huszár and Borsányi will serve as vice-presidents alongside lawyer Krisztina Bajusz.

The party was founded with the aim of providing Hungarian citizens with an "attractive, Government-capable civic alternative that meets the challenges of today", according to a court filing.

A particular focus is set to be placed on technology and computerisation.

"First and foremost, the Solution Movement has no impact on FITEQ, which is an international organisation governing and leading the global growth of the sport myself and my other two co-founders invented," Huszár said in a statement to insidethegames.

The Solution Movement is set to field candidates in national elections in April ©Getty Images

"Our motivation for starting the Solution Movement was simple - we want to create more dialogue around what the future of our country looks like.

"We believe we are already having an impact, particularly on the conversation about the digitalisation of the Hungarian State and economy."

The Solution Movement is set to run in Hungarian elections on April 3, when National Assembly members will be elected and President Viktor Orbán is seeking to retain a post he has held since 2010.