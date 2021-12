One of teqball's co-founders has described the sport's addition to the Bolivarian Games programme as an "important step".

Teqball will feature as a full medal event at the 20th edition of the Games in Ayacucho in Peru in 2024, following a decision by the Bolivarian Sports Organization (OBEDO).

It joins a number of Olympic sports on the programme with the sport increasingly gaining traction around the world.

Other events it will appear on the full schedule at include the Asian Beach Games and 2023 European Games in Poland.

"This is another important step in the global development of teqball and Para teqball and we are grateful to OBEDO for their trust in our vision," said Viktor Huszar, the chairman of the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) and one of the inventors of the sport.

"The Bolivarian Games will be an opportunity for teqers to showcase their outstanding talent at a major multi-sport Games and help demonstrate the exciting journey we are on as a sport.

"Together with OBEDO and our other key partners in the Panam region, we will look to build on this milestone in the build-up to and beyond the Games."

Seven countries are part of OBEDO - Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Only Colombia and Ecuador do not have FITEQ membership.