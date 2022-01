Sport Relief has been announced as an official charity partner of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are set to take place from July 28 to August 8 this summer.

The partnership is set to deliver several events and activities in the run-up to the 22nd edition of the Games.

The announcement comes in the wake of Sport Relief changing into a year-round fundraiser for the first time in its 20-year history.

The collaboration will launch a range of initiatives to inspire the British public to fundraise with plans currently in place for Sport Relief content to be broadcast on television throughout the duration of the event.

All money raised will go towards tackling issues in countries around the world including mental health problems and gender inequality, as well as helping young people to reach their full potential.

"It’s a huge honour to be teaming up with the UK’s most exciting international sporting event this year, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief.

"We have so many exciting things in store for all Sport Relief supporters to get involved in and enjoy.

We're so excited to be a part of this next step on the @sportrelief journey!#B2022 https://t.co/52xR7MzBvE — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) January 6, 2022

"2022 marks 20 fantastic years of Sport Relief and the start of our exciting journey to develop and expand this brilliant campaign which taps into the power of sport and the role it plays in our popular culture.

"Over the years we have raised an incredible £419m which has helped change millions of lives, thanks to the generous British public and our amazing partners."

Sport Relief will work alongside the two Birmingham 2022 official charity partners, United by Birmingham 2022 Legacy Charity and the Commonwealth Sport Foundation.

"This partnership marks an extremely exciting and significant moment in the life of the Games," said chairman of the Birmingham 2022 Board John Crabtree.

"Working with Sport Relief means that together, we can use the transformative power of sport to not only entertain, but also raise funds for important causes that will have a lasting positive impact.

"As Birmingham and the West Midlands gets ready for the Games and starts to come alive throughout 2022, this is a perfect announcement to get an unforgettable year off to an epic start."