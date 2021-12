The President of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Dame Louise Martin says she is looking forward to Commonwealth sport "taking centre stage" during 2022.

Speaking in her New Year message, Dame Louise praised organisers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8.

"Several circumstances have made organising a major multi-sport event in 2022 quite challenging," wrote Dame Louise.

"However, the Birmingham 2022 team has risen to every obstacle they have faced.

"The CGF is working closely with the Organising Committee and the wider partnership on preparations for the event.

"There is no doubt that we will have an amazing Games next summer for the city, the country and the Commonwealth.

"It will be special to showcase women’s sport as Birmingham 2022 becomes the first major multi-sport event to award more medals to women than men.

"Our commitment to a fully integrated Games remains stronger than ever with more Para sports on the programme.

"In addition, sustainability is a top priority for us, and we have set out our bold ambition to stage the first-ever carbon neutral Games.

"This is underpinned by the planting of a 2022-acre Commonwealth Forest including 72 tiny forests across the region, which will be an excellent legacy for local communities."

CGF President Dame Louise Martin, left, and chief executive Katie Sadleir pictured last month at the Alexander Stadium, which is set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Birmingham 2022

As well as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, next year is also set to see CGF patron and Head of the Commonwealth Queen Elizabeth II celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Reflecting on 2021 Dame Louise wrote: "It has been another tough year for so many of us, especially when we could not be together.

"It has been challenging for everyone; however, I believe we should be optimistic as we look forward to next year.

"To our 72 nations and territories, it is important for you to know that we are on track for a very special event in Birmingham this coming year, where I have every confidence we can finally be together again in person."

Dame Louise also referenced the recently launched Strategic Roadmap, unveiled at the organisation’s General Assembly earlier this year, saying it would ensure the Commonwealth Games would continue to "adapt, evolve and modernise."

She also used the message to highlight the organisation’s innovative work, particularly in relation to esports.

"The CGF and Global Esports Federation (GEF) will announce some exciting initiatives soon, to take place in 2022," she wrote.

"Esports will provide us with exciting new opportunities to engage with young people, which is so important."

A partnership was agreed between the CGF and GEF to develop a Commonwealth Esports strategy in May 2020.