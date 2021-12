Birmingham 2022 are seeking nominations for Batonbearers for the Queen’s Baton Relay in England, with inspiring individuals set to be rewarded for efforts in their community.

Organisers have published results of a survey by Opinium Research in the build-up to the nomination process, with these aimed at uncovering what people believe community means and which qualities inspire people.

The survey, conducted on 3,386 UK adults between December 3 and 13, reportedly found that three quarters of British people are positive about their local communities.

It was also claimed that more than three quarters of UK adults have someone that inspires them.

"With our search to find the next generation of Batonbearers in England kicking off in January, we wanted to truly understand the type of people that inspire the nation and what community means to people today," said Lisa Hampton, Head of the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"So many have faced adversity this year and we’ve all had to rely on our communities in different ways, whether that’s through neighbours, local services, friends, or family.

"What’s really positive to see is just how many people have inspirational figures in their lives, and how many also hold their community in high regard.

"This is exactly the spirit we want our Batonbearers to represent when they take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay next summer.

"We’re looking for individuals that are always willing to take on a challenge, those making a meaningful contribution to their community, or someone that inspires others to achieve their best.

"We look forward to revealing more details about our search for Batonbearers in the next couple of weeks."

The Baton Relay officially launched in October at Buckingham Palace ©Getty Images

Birmingham 2022 said 40 per cent of respondents described where they live as "welcoming", while 32 labelled their community as "family-friendly", whilst a further 23 per cent consider it to be "diverse."

It is claimed a quarter of people surveyed considered the most inspiring person they know is someone who has significantly impacted their own lives and in three words they would describe them as "caring, supportive and selfless."

Nationally the selflessness ranked highest as the quality most likely to inspire people, receiving 27 per cent of responses.

Commitment received 25 per cent, with generosity securing 23 per cent.

Climate change and mental health were considered the most pressing issues for Britain to tackle in 2022, along with delivering more opportunities for young people.

Seven in 10 respondents reportedly believe that sport has a positive impact on the community, with more than a third citing it as beneficial to mental health.

Nearly a quarter of 18–34-year-olds surveyed said that they want to join a sports club next year.

Buckingham Palace in London witnessed the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay on October 7 before it spends two to four days in each country and territory it visits.

More than 7,500 Batonbearers will be trusted to carry the Baton which will travel approximately 90,000 miles.

The Baton will return to England in July, with 2,000 Batonbearers completing the journey.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.