International Ski Federation (FIS) President Johan Eliasch has hailed the five additional medal events set to feature at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, including three mixed team competitions, in his end-of-year message.

Five of the seven new events at Beijing 2022 fall across three of the FIS' disciplines.

In freestyle skiing, men's and women's big air competitions have been added to the programme alongside a mixed aerials event featuring teams of three, including at least one male and one female athlete.

The big air events are due to be held at the Big Air Shougang venue in the Chinese capital, and Alpine skiing at the National Alpine Ski Centre in the Yanqing cluster.

All other skiing and snowboard competitions are set to take place in the Zhangjiakou cluster, approximately 190 kilometres north-west of Beijing.

Those include the mixed team snowboard cross which is poised to make its Olympic debut next month, as well as a new mixed team ski jumping event.

The Big Air Shougang venue in Beijing is set to host the new freeski big air events at the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Eliasch discussed Beijing 2022 in his New Year message, and welcomed the addition of the five new events.

"Participating in the Olympics is a very special moment for all athletes, being the culmination of their hopes and dreams," Eliasch said.

"With a mixed team snowboard competition, a mixed team ski jumping competition, men's and women's big air competitions and a mixed team aerials competition, we are very excited to have five new events in the Olympic programme.

"The additional mixed events are a great step in the right direction to promote mixed disciplines and diversity.

"I wish all our athletes every success for these Olympic Games, and we look forward to their inspiring performances."

The Swedish official was elected as FIS President last June, succeeding the late Gian-Franco Kasper of Switzerland after his 23 years at the helm.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled for February 4 to 20, and the addition of more mixed team skiing events follows the mixed team parallel slalom competition making its debut at Pyeongchang 2018, where Switzerland claimed the gold medal.