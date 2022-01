Japan's Kokomo Murase claimed her maiden slopestyle International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup in Calgary in Canada today.

Murase, 17, had just one World Cup title to her name after winning the Big Air World Cup in Chur in Switzerland earlier this season.

But this was her first slopestyle victory, with her first run score of 77.58 enough to fend off the challenge from compatriot and 2015 World Champion Miyabi Onitsuka.

Onitsuka finished second on 77.18, while Olympic silver medallist and reigning world champion Laurie Blouin of Canada finished third on 75.73.

Sébastien Toutant claimed victory in the men's slopestyle World Cup ©Getty Images

In the men's event, home hero Sébastien Toutant claimed victory thanks to a stellar first run, scoring 86.86.

Such was the Pyeongchang 2018 big air Olympic champion's dominance, his second run - a score of 86.35 - would also have won him the gold.

Norway's Mons Røisland finished second on 84.5, producing an excellent second run after he bailed on his first, with the United States' Luke Winkelmann third on 83.2.