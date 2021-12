Nurses in Lesotho have carried the Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in a tribute to health workers.

They took the Baton at the Motebang Hospital in Leribe in the last portion of the Relay to be conducted on the mainland of the African continent.

King Letsie III had officially greeted the Baton in a ceremony at Maseru before the Relay visited three districts and 12 villages.

It highlighted Para sport at the Kick4life stadium in Maseru where the Lesotho Rugby Academy hosted football, rugby and life skills training for people with visual and hearing impairments.

"These events are a great opportunity to introduce these sports to those with disabilities and enable them to learn new skills and enjoy new activities," British High Commissioner Anne Macro said.

At the Lepereng OlympAfrica Center, youngsters performed dances including the traditional "Mohobelo" and "Litolobonya," usually reserved for women.

They also sang the "Pina tsa mokopu," or pumpkin songs.

Namibia’s founding father Sam Nujoma, now 91 years old, had recorded a special video message.

"Namibia has been one of the leading countries in the world in community conservation," Najoma insisted.

"The Queen’s Baton Relay creates the perfect opportunity for us to share with the rest of the Commonwealth how we celebrate Namibia’s environmental assets."

The Baton arrived at Utuseb, a settlement of the Topnaar indigenous people in the Namib desert, on a cart pulled by a donkey.

Ludwig Engelbrecht, 89, a senior member of the community, handed the Baton to acting Topnaar chief Stoffel Anamab wearing a lilac facemask.

"We are truly thankful that we could also be part of this very important celebration and hope that the Baton reaches its destination safely," Anamab said as dancers performed also in lilac costumes.

The Baton was transported by camel, horse, quad bikes and was even taken on by rally driver Allan Martin.

It was also taken to the top of Dune 7, at 383 metres, the highest in Namibia.

At Kuisebmond, Harry Simon, World Boxing Organization junior middleweight champion at the turn of the millennium held the Baton alongside World Boxing Association Pan African super bantamweight champion Mateus Heita.

Johanna Benson, a gold medallist in the T37 200 metres at the 2012 London Paralympics and double Commonwealth bronze medallist was amongst other sports personalities to greet the Baton.

At Namport, harbour officials were also given an opportunity to hold it as tugs sounded a salute.

Walvis Bay Mayor Trevino Forbes described the visit as "a once in a lifetime opportunity."

There was also a dramatic moment when British High Commissioner Charles Moore made a skydive above Swakopmund. The Baton has been transported by parachute before, but this was nonetheless a spectacular sight.

When the Baton arrived in Eswatini, Moore’s opposite number Simon Boyden welcomed its arrival.

"I feel a little bit embarrassed to acknowledge that my counterpart in Namibia has been a little bit more adventurous than I have," Boyden said.

"To celebrate the arrival of the Baton, he threw himself out of an aeroplane and fortunately landed safely with the Baton intact.

"I am afraid I will not be as adventurous, since I arrived here in July I have been trying to improve my golf."

Eswatini’s Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini used the arrival of the Baton to encourage efforts to win a first Commonwealth gold. Since their first appearance in 1970 as Swaziland, they have won one silver and three bronze medals.

"I now urge all athletes and partners in the sporting sector to double up efforts as we prepare Team Eswatini for the Commonwealth Games," Dlamini said.

"We hope that the Baton’s arrival will serve as a catalyst for all concerned parties to redouble their focus as we hit the home stretch towards the Games."

The Baton will spend two days in the Seychelles before Christmas. There will be no Relay on Christmas Day itself but another message by Queen Elizabeth II will be broadcast across the Commonwealth on that day.