Bearers have worn gloves and masks as the Commonwealth Games Baton visited South Africa, despite concerns about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The 18th stopping point on the journey of the Queen's Baton Relay was initially intended to have been the last, as Durban was originally selected as host city for the 2022 Games.

Economic and other problems forced it hand back the Games in 2017.

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee vice-president Lwandile Simelane handed the Baton to Gaba Ka Qhele, Mayor of the JB Marks Municipality in Potchefstroom in the northern area of the country.

"The journey will ignite hope, solidarity and collaboration as it connects communities, embraces unique cultures and shares inspirational stories," Galebekwe Virginia Tsotso Tlhapi, Member of the Executive Council for arts, culture sport and recreation in the North West province said.

In North West it visited the Mmabana Sports Centre in Mahikeng where young gymnasts had a chance to hold the Baton and also performed routines.

They were watched by Arthur Mahlatsi, a member of the original Soweto Youth String Quartet in the early 1980s, who played a violin solo as part of the event.

The Baton had arrived in South Africa from St Helena, where it visited every school during a two-day stay.

That it was able to do so was significant.

At the time of the Relay for the Gold Coast 2018 Games, the island airstrip had not been completed, so athletes from St Helena had carried the Baton in Australia instead.

"It is fantastic to have the Baton arrive in St Helena," St Helena Commonwealth Games Association President Nick Stevens said.

"Its arrival signifies an exciting moment in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and I’m really looking forward to the various visits and activities during its time here."

It was met at Rupert’s Jetty by Governor Philip Rushbrook.

Brooke Yon, a swimmer for St Helena at the 2019 Island Games who hopes to make the team for Birmingham, was among he Batonbearers.

It was also taken to see Jonathan, a 189-year-old giant tortoise believed to be the oldest living land creature in the world.

The visit was marked on the tortoise’s own unofficial social media account.

Batonbearers made their way up Mount Actaeon to Diana's Peak some 800 metres above sea level, the highest point on St Helena.

The Baton was taken up the Jacob’s Ladder stairway above the capital Jamestown.

Perry, mascot for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been touring St Helena with the Queen's Baton Relay. In the chair as acting Governor, as temporary Chief of Police, chauffeuring the official car & visiting 189-year old Jonathan.

A group of pupils from Prince Andrew School and members of the island team then swam with the Baton.

Divers took it underwater to the steamship Papanui which sank in the harbour over a century ago.

Botswana had earlier welcomed the Baton at Maun with a display of traditional dance at the airport.

"We should be seen to be celebrating their achievements as a nation and it is our pleasure to host events like the arrival of the relay baton in our region," Member of Parliament Goretetse Kekgonegile said.

At Tshwaragano Junior School in Maun, pupils displayed homemade versions of the flags of the Commonwealth as the Baton passed.

Baton organiser France Mabiletsa, himself a boxing bronze medallist in 1994, was greeted with further dances when the Relay reached Toteng village some 65 kilometres south of Maun.

During its stay in Botswana, the Baton also visited Sehithwa.

The Baton is next scheduled to visit Namibia where organisers had made a call on social media for additional carriers.