The World Curling Federation (WCF) has admitted "significant concerns" were raised by athletes over a proposal to trial rule changes at this season's World Championships.

A report from the WCF's Maximising the Value (MTV) Working Group said there was "a lot of negative feedback" from athletes regarding the fact the alterations were scheduled to be piloted at the sport's flagship events outside of the Winter Olympic Games.

The WCF Athlete Commission "relayed strong objections received from those athletes who were opposed to some or all of these concepts", the report added.

Among the main feedback received by the group was that the changes, including a "no tick shot" rule, having no extra ends in the round robin stage and on the thinking time per end, "should by trialled at Tour events, Grand Slams or World Cups" rather than World Championships.

"It was suggested that using untested concepts would result in negative athlete reaction and negative media attention," the report stated.

The group has decided the extra end rule change will not be trialled at next year's World Championships following the criticism from athletes and other participants.

"Discussions on how the other two rules could be trialled continue and will conclude in January," the group said.

"The Maximising the Value Working Group do believe in the value of trialling this rule in order to determine the impact on the strategy and tactical changes it introduces.

"However, alternative competitions will be investigated in order to trial it."

The MTV Working Group was established with a view to addressing issues in relation to the pace of play, the length of the game and blank ends where no points are scored.

The changes had been due to be trialled at the World Women’s Curling Championship, set to be held in Prince George in Canada from March 19 to 27 and the World Men’s Curling Championship, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in the United States from April 2 to 10.

They were originally set to feature at the World Junior Curling Championships, due to take place in Jönköping in Sweden from March 5 to 12, but members of the WCF voted against this.