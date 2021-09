Canadian curlers Brad Gushue, Darren Moulding and Chelsea Carey have questioned the trial rule changes implemented at the World Curling Federation’s (WCF) Annual General Assembly (AGA) at the weekend.

The Maximising the Value (MTV) Working Group was set up by the WCF after the 2019 AGA, and proposed rule changes that will be trialled at the 2021-2022 Men’s and Women’s World Championships.

These include calculating the thinking time per end, with four minutes permitted in the first five ends and an extra 15 seconds in the remaining ends, rather than 38 minutes for a 10-end game.

A no tick shot rule will also be trialled, meaning that a stone touching the centre line within the free guard zone may not be moved by an opponent until after the fifth stone of the end, as well as no extra ends in the round robin stage with tied games settled by each team designating one player to draw to the button and the closest earning two points to their opponents’ one.

The WCF Board will determine the exact wording of these rules following further consultation.

As reported by the Winnipeg Sun, former Winter Olympics and world champion Gushue has been left puzzled at the changes.

"We’re very much blindsided by this," Gushue said.

"The no extra end thing is taking it a little bit too far.

"You play the whole game to have the hammer in the extra end.

"This completely changes the strategy of the last half of any game."

Moulding, a reigning champion of the Brier, Canada’s men’s national championship, was particularly critical of the change to how tied games are settled, comparing it to ice hockey.

Members have voted to allow the Federation to introduce trial rules for the 2022 World Women’s and World Men’s Championships.



"I don’t like it when they fundamentally change the game for TV," he said.

"It’s a money thing.

"As an athlete it can be frustrating because I’m a person who really cares about the game and you’re diluting the game by doing this.

"A draw to the button to win a game in the worlds, to me, seems ridiculous."

Carey, a two-times winner of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts - Canada’s women’s national championship - suggested that reducing games from 10 to eight ends might have been a more sensible change.

"I think the issues they’re trying to address are real issues," she said.

"But we’ve been talking about eight ends versus 10 ends forever and if you’re trying to fit the game into a time slot, why not just make it eight ends?

"It seems very odd to me that they chose to solve what are the actual issues with these particular rules.

"I hate that extra end rule … I can’t stand it."

Tied round robin matches at the Men's and Women's World Championships will be settled by one player from each team being selected to draw to the button under the trial ©Getty Images

The report claimed that a WCF spokesperson said the Athlete Commission was involved in the process of formulating the trial rules, but Moulding criticised the global governing body for how it went about this.

"There’s no player input as far as I know," he claimed.

"Maybe there, was, maybe they spoke to someone, but it wasn’t us.

"The WCF is not going to care what the Canadian curlers want.

"That’s not something that even enters their consideration."

The MTV Working Group was brought in to address issues in relation to the pace of play, the length of the game and blank ends where no points are scored.

The rules will be trialled at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George in Canada from March 19 to 27 next year and the World Men’s Curling Championship in Las Vegas in the United States from April 2 to 10.

They were originally due to feature at the World Junior Curling Championships in Jönköping in Sweden from March 5 to 12, but members voted against this at the AGA.

insidethegames has approached the WCF for a comment.