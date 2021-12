Taekwondo Canada has been forced to postpone its National Championships because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Toronto had been due to hold the event from January 7 to 9, but it has now been delayed until "early spring" on health grounds.

Canada has experienced steep growth in new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days as the Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible, spreads.

"The decision to postpone the National Championships was not done lightly," Taekwondo Canada executive director Dave Harris said.

"The staff of Taekwondo Canada made every effort to run the event in a safe manner that would best suit the athletes, coaches, referees and families.

"In the end, we felt that with the significant increase in COVID-19 numbers, the event could not be done in a manner that would satisfy all safety precautions.

"We understand the difficulties that this might cause for those hoping to participate in the event, but safety was paramount in our decision and we hope that all involved will understand."

Canada's Skylar Park, left, reached the quarter-finals of the taekwondo women's under-57kg division at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Canada reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time on Friday (December 24) and taekwondo is far from the only sport impacted.

Multiple National Hockey League games have been postponed due to outbreaks, while Curling Canada called off the mixed doubles Olympic trials.

All participants at Taekwondo Canada events who are older than 12 must be vaccinated against COVID-19.