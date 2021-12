Taekwondo Canada require individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend events

Taekwondo Canada says all individuals above the age of 12 must by fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in events affiliated with the organisation.

The national governing body said the policy, which will be extended to all events put on by Taekwondo Canada, including in-person meetings and championships, regardless of location, will come into effect immediately.

Those attending events will be required to demonstrate they have been fully vaccinated a minimum of 14 days before the start of the event they are attending.

"In announcing this policy today, we believe it to be necessary to provide the safest possible environment for everyone who participates in our events, and that point can’t be emphasised enough," said Dave Harris, Taekwondo Canada executive director.

"We want our athletes, coaches, our volunteers and our employees to feel as safe as possible at our events, and we believe this is a necessary step toward that goal."

The policy will apply to all events in 2022.

Athletes, coaches, staff, media, volunteers and contractors participating in the upcoming Poomsae and Senior Kyorugi National Championships in Toronto will have to prove their vaccination status.

The event will be held from January 7 to 9.

We’re back to in-person events!

All event details can be found on the Taekwondo Canada website (https://t.co/uL12V922By).

-

Les compétitions en personne se reprennent!

Tous les détails sur l’évènement sont disponibles au site Web de Taekwondo Canada (https://t.co/ZwmCMBYIVU). pic.twitter.com/LnJYNQkW8C — Taekwondo Canada (@tkd_canada) November 22, 2021

"Taekwondo Canada’s Board of Directors unanimously supports the position that the organisation is taking," said Kee Ha, Taekwondo Canada President.

"We ask that our staff provide safe environments for all.

"We believe that the health and safety guidance that the staff have asked for and received is being acted upon in the best interests of all."

Taekwondo Canada has followed several national governing bodies in the nation in introducing the policy.

Curling Canada and Hockey Canada previously announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations would be required to participate in their competitions.

Taekwondo Canada's vaccination policy can be read in full here.