Austria's Federal Ministry for Arts, Culture, the Civil Service and Sport (BMKÖS) has significantly increased funding for Para sport.

Next, Austria's top Para athletes are to benefit from €1.756 million (£1.49 million/$1.99 million) in funding - an 85 per cent increase when compared to €948,000 (£804,000/$1.07 million) in 2021.

The Austrian Paralympic Committee (ÖBSV) is to distribute €650,000 (£551,000/$734,000) of this and will get the money direct from the Austrian Sports Organization, the Government's sports department.

Another €606,000 (£514,000/$684,000) is to come from the athlete-specific sport funding provided from the Ministry of Sport to disabled athletes.

The ÖBSV added that the funding hike came from an increase in sponsored athletes and success-based individual funding.

Each Paralympic medallist is now to receive €75,000 (£63,600/$84.700), in line with what is given to Olympic medallists.

Walter Ablinger claimed Austria's only Paralympic gold at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Austria won one gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, with five athletes claiming those medals.

Walter Ablinger won the nation's only Paralympic title this year, in cycling.

Another €500,000 (£424,000/$565,000) in funding towards Para sport was previously announced three weeks ago during the Austrian budget debate.

It is expected that total funding - when including sponsorships and inclusion initiatives - can reach a record of total of €2.5 million (£2.12 million/$2.82 million) in 2022.