The Austrian Paralympic Committee (OPC) held a meeting with the country's Minister for Sustainability and Tourism, Elisabeth Köstinger.

The politician greeted OPC President Maria Rauch-Kallat and general secretary Petra Huber at the Ministry's headquarters in Vienna.

Focus was given on the presentation of the OPC and its tasks, with the meeting taking place later than scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another key area of discussions was the sending of Austrian athletes to the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics next year, as well as to the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Funding for non-profit organisations into the first quarter of 2021 was also on the agenda.

"Sport is community," said Rauch-Kallat, who was elected for a fourth term in office this month, following the discussions.

Pepo Puch won Paralympic gold for Austria at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"Sport is an important cornerstone of our society.

"And even if it was a year full of challenges for our athletes, it has become clear that sport will continue to be indispensable in the future.

"That is why it is all the more important that we stick to the rules so that we can hopefully regain our coexistence as we imagine it in the coming year.

"Then hopefully the sport as we know it will return.

"With enthusiasm, emotions and fans - and with the Paralympic Games."

Austria won nine medals at the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympics, including a gold in dressage for Pepo Puch.

The country won seven medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics but did not top the podium.