Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen has unveiled the new national stadium, which is due to the be centrepiece venue for the 2029 Asian Youth Games, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia.

The stadium, called the Morodok Techo National Stadium at the Praek Ta Sek commune of Chroy Changvar district, with a 60,000-seat capacity, was inaugurated on Saturday (December 18) in a ceremony presided over by Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian.

Dr Thong Khon, National Olympic Committee of Cambodia President and Cambodia's Minister of Tourism, was also in attendance.

The stadium cost $150 million (£113 million/€133 million), which was granted to Cambodia by China, Hun Sen said.

The 60,000-capacity Morodok Techo National Stadium in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh is set to play a leading role at the 2029 Asian Youth Games ©CAMSOC

Hun Sen said: "This achievement is just one of many supported by China.

"If we talk about grants, this is the largest grant provided by China.

"This is an achievement made possible by the immeasurably good hearts of China's leaders and the Chinese people on behalf of the Cambodian people."

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 45 countries are expected to compete in 18 sports at the Asian Youth Games in Cambodia.

Khon hailed hosting the Games as a "marvellous opportunity" and predicted it would further develop sport and sports infrastructure in Cambodia.

Cambodia will be the fifth edition of the Asian Youth Games, which were first held in Singapore in 2009.

As well as the 2029 Asian Youth Games, it will serve as the principal stadium for the South East Asian Games and Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in 2023.