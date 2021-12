Core graphics and a colour system have been unveiled for the Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games, with four elements combining as part of the branding for the competition.

The graphics title is called "Full Bloom", incorporating the colours vitality red, sunshine orange, future blue and youth green.

Shantou 2022 organisers announced the scheme at the Chaoshan History and Culture Exhibition Centre.

"As the basic and auxiliary elements of the visual identity system, the core graphics and colour system are an integral part of any major sporting event," said the Organising Committee in a statement.

"The combined use of the core graphics and colour system, emblem, mascot and slogan will help create the brand and Games ambience of Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games."

Shantou 2021 graphics are inspired by Jinfenghua, meaning peacock flower, which is the city flower of Shantou.

#Jinfengwa is inviting you to attend the #Chrysanthemum #Exhibition. 😆



A special exhibition area featuring #sports of Shantou 2021 AYG will be set up at this edition of chrysanthemum show.🤩#Shantou2021AYG#Flower#Travel pic.twitter.com/8vszBGxQCK — Shantou 2021 AYG (@Shantou2021AYG) November 18, 2021

Organisers added: "The colourful petals contain many Shantou landmarks, such as the Shengteng Sculpture, which is a symbol of the Shantou Special Economic Zone's phenomenal growth, the Small Park Historical and Cultural Blocks, the gables, which are distinctive motifs of traditional Chaoshan architecture, as well as the Games' Opening Ceremony venue.

"These colours have encapsulated the very essence of traditional Chinese colour culture and vividly portray the character of Shantou in a poetic manner."

Graphics and colours will be branded at the venues, on television broadcasts, cultural activities, city landscapes, on Games-related materials, licensed products, ticketing and uniforms.

The Asian Youth Games are now scheduled to take place from December 20 to 28 2022, having been postponed in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.