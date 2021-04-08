Cambodia NOC chief claims new stadium will be completed by end of May

A new stadium being built in Phnom Penh for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games is 95 per cent complete, according to the secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC).

Vath Chamroeun, who also acts as secretary general of the Organising Committee for the Games in Cambodia, said construction work could be completed at the Morodok Techo National Stadium by the end of May.

The complex at the national stadium, expected to have a capacity of 60,000, is also set to include an aquatic centre, an indoor sports centre, a training field and a training hall.

The venue is due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Southeast Asian Games when the multi-sport event is held in Cambodia for the first time.

Phnom Penh is set to be the first Cambodian city to host the Southeast Asian Games ©Getty Images

Chamroeun insisted the NOCC and the Organising Committee were working closely with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport on preparations for the Games.

He said they were also cooperating on holding sports events this year and in 2022, which have been halted by the pandemic, with a view to helping local athletes and testing venues being built for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines had been scheduled to hold the 2023 Games but hosted the 2019 edition of the event instead after Brunei withdrew.