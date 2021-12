New dates in March have been set for the postponed Asia-Pacific Goalball Championships, with Asan remaining the host city.

The new dates have been confirmed by the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball Committee.

The South Korean city had been due to stage the event in November, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus crisis and associated travel restrictions.

Several other sporting events fell victim to South Korea's tight coronavirus countermeasures, including the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships and multiple International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup legs, all of which were cancelled.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Japan are the reigning women's champions ©Getty Images

This year's Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly was also moved from Seoul to Greek island Crete.

The Asia-Pacific Championships will serve as a qualifier for the 2022 IBSA Goalball World Championships in Hangzhou.

China are three-time defending champions in the men's event, while Japan are the current women's champions.

China's men won the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, while Japan finished third in the women's tournament.