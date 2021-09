Brazil win first ever goalball gold medal at Paralympics in men's final

Brazil's men's team won the nation's first gold medal in goalball at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall C with a victory over China.

Josemarcio Sousa and Leomon Moreno scored hat-tricks to help the gold medallists to a 7-2 win over China.

Romario Marques scored the other goal for Brazil, helping to nullify the two second half goals from Yang Mingyuan.

It follows a silver medal won at London 2012 and a bronze at their home Games at Rio 2016.

In the bronze medal match, Lithuania and the United States met in a rematch of the Rio 2016 gold-medal match.

Defending champions Lithuania won again, this time by a score of 10-7.

Marius Zibolis was pivotal to their victory, scoring four, while team mate Genrik Pavliukianec scored three.

Calahan Young, Matt Simpson and Daryl Walker all scored two each, but were not able to turn over the deficit for the Americans.

Turkey retained their women's goalball title at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Turkey reclaimed their women's title with a 9-2 victory over the US in the gold-medal match.

Only one player can be regarded player of the match - Sevda Altunoluk, who amazingly scored all nine goals for the winning side.

Asya Miller and Eliana Mason scored for the Americans, but the gap was too large for a comeback.

Aided by hat-tricks from Norika Hagiwara and Eiko Kakehata, hosts Japan defeated Brazil 6-1 to claim bronze.