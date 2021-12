Brazil showed it was a nation of footballers not only physically but virtually too, by winning the eFootball 2022 gold medal against regional rivals Argentina, thanks to the efforts of 17-year-old João Vitor at the Global Esports Games in Singapore.

He defeated Ivan Melian in straight matches to take the title 2-0.

Both players did not concede a match during the knockout stages of the tournament, setting up an exciting grand final.

Bayern Munich was the club chosen by both players, but it was the Brazilian that was dominant in the first match, thrashing the Argentinian 4-0.

In the second, the score was closer, but it was Vitor who prevailed again - this time by a 3-1 scoreline, leading the teenager to throw his head into his hands in disbelief.

Morteza Mohammadi of Iran claimed the bronze medal by beating Dennis Zhao of Singapore 2-0.

Following the football action was the women's DOTA 2 final between Britain and Singapore, with the hosts taking the win.

The team of "KazeL", "Merody", "bings", "Minkiey" and "xiaoma", prevailed in three matches, coming from behind to beat the team of "Little Lucy", "valkyrjaRuby", "Bellemiku", "Soong45" and "Always~changing".

Britain won the first match, but Singapore found their feet to claim the title.

"The first game we were all nervous so we didn't play the job we wanted to, then on the second we picked up and the third was a rollercoaster," said Singapore captain Merody.

Mongolia took the bronze medal.

The open category final for DOTA 2 and the final of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition are to take place tomorrow.