The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has signed a strategic framework agreement with Emirates Esports with the aim of developing the sport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and to enhance cooperation between the two.

Emirates Esports is the UAE's governing body for esports and penned the deal at GEFcon which took place in the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020.

The event was part of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) which saw approximately 5,300 attendees from more than 175 countries and territories.

"When we stand together, listen and share, we unlock the limitless potential of our time," said Paul Foster, chief executive of GEF.

"The GEF and Emirates Esports coming together at GMIS at the Expo 2020 Dubai is another incredible highlight in a year of historic highlights.

The deal between the Global Esports Federation and Emirates Esports aims to develop esports in the United Arab Emirates ©Getty Images

"Esports and gaming contributes to the digital economy, connects people and communities, and helps to support many aspects of people’s lives, including mental health.

"The Middle East is a key region for the GEF as we continue to expand our #worldconnected."

At the event, a keynote panel took place on "the current state, emergence and future of esports".

President of Emirates Esports, Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, claimed that the UAE is gearing up to compete globally in esports in the coming years.

He emphasised his beliefs that esports spectatorship is vital as an economic, social and cultural enabler for youth around the world.

The GEF is currently preparing to host the inaugural Global Esports Games 2021 in Singapore from December 17 to 19.