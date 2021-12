The Global Esports Federation (GEF) and its partner, Flare Networks, has introduced the Global Esports Cup, a symbol of the GEF that will be first used at the 2021 Global Esports Games, which is set to start tomorrow.

Designed by American digital artist Chad Knight, the Global Esports Cup will be synonymous with the Global Esports Games.

Five crystals on the cup represent the five continents of Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania - as well as the core values of equality, fair play, diversity, inclusion, and innovation.

Every athlete will be given their own Global Esports Cup too as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Introducing the Global Esports Cup 🏆



In partnership with @FlareNetworks and designed by acclaimed American digital artist @ChadKnight, the Cup is a symbol of the @2021GEG. It represents the GEF’s core values and will be the GEF’s first NFT when it drops in the new year. pic.twitter.com/ywR5Hiiilc — Global Esports Federation (@GE_Federation) December 17, 2021

"With our teams now in Singapore, we are standing at the edge of history," said Paul J Foster, chief executive of the GEF.

"Tomorrow marks a key milestone for the Global Esports Federation as we open the inaugural Global Esports Games in Singapore to millions of fans and gamers worldwide.

"The Global Esports Cup represents our core values and will always remind us of where we began, inspired by the limitless possibilities of the metaverse.

"Together with our global partner, Flare, and visionary designer Chad Knight, the Global Esports Cup will be minted as the GEF's first NFT when it drops at the dawn of the new year.

"Every athlete at the Singapore 2021 Global Esports Games will receive their very own Global Esports Cup as an NFT."

The Global Esports Cup is set to be unveiled at the Opening Ceremony of the Global Esports Games tomorrow in Singapore.