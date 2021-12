Groups drawn for three releases at Global Esports Games

Nations now know who they will face in the group stages of the 2021 Global Esports Games in Singapore, with draws taking place for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, eFootball 2022 and DOTA 2.

For DOTA 2, the draws are for the semi-finals, with Britain taking on Singapore in the open category on one side of the bracket.

Brazil face Mongolia in the other match for a place in the final.

In the women's category for the game, Singapore is taking on Paraguay for a spot in the semi-finals, while Britain faces Mongolia in the other tie.

There are four groups in the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition World Finals, with two holding six teams and the others having five.

In Group A, Libya and Brazil are joined by Sri Lanka, Brunei Darussalam, Moldova and Pakistan.

The Dominican Republic are in Group B with Chinese Taipei, India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq and Vietnam.

Saudi Arabia, Serbia, St Lucia, Venezuela and Azerbaijan are in Group C, while hosts Singapore are to play Paraguay, Britain, Jamaica and Mongolia in Group D.

There are eight groups in the eFootball 2022 draw, with the hosts playing India, Pakistan and Argentina in Group A.

Libya, Hungary, Britain and Montenegro are drawn in Group B, while Iran, Turkey, UAE and Brazil are in Group C.

A wild card team from Singapore are in Group D with Georgia, Saudi Arabia and Moldova, with Paraguay, Iraq, Suriname and Azerbaijan in Group E.

The last three groups consist of three teams - with a wild card team from The Netherlands being joined by Serbia and Uzbekistan in Group F.

An American wild card team is in Group G with Indonesia and Vietnam, while Slovakia, Sri Lanka and Syria are in Group H.

Both group competitions will go into a knockout phase at the quarter-finals.

Competition is due to get underway tomorrow, with the eFootball 2022 Grand Final and the women's DOTA 2 Grand Final taking place tomorrow after the Opening Ceremony.

The Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and DOTA 2 Grand Finals are scheduled for Sunday (December 19).