New Zealand men's softball coach says COVID-19 widened gap to professional sport as wait for matches continues

Mark Sorensen, New Zealand's men's softball head coach, believes the gap between the nation's professional and amateur athletes has grown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting its impact on preparations for the Men's Softball World Cup.

Auckland is due to host the next edition of the World Baseball Softball Confederation event, which was originally set for February 2021 before being hit by coronavirus-related postponements.

Sorensen's team are hoping to play regional rivals Australia in a series in May next year, which would represent their first games in almost three years.

They last played in June 2019 at the last World Cup in Prague, with the squad finishing fourth.

Speaking to Stuff, Softball New Zealand chief executive Tony Giles said a seven-day self-isolation period currently mandated on return from Australia made it "complex for amateur sports such as ourselves".

"Our athletes would need to have a week's leave to play in the event, and another week to self-isolate," Giles said.

"Then, we have a pinnacle event coming up in November where they are going to need another three weeks to prepare for the World Cup and participate in it."

Sorensen added that it was much more difficult for amateur athletes such as the softball players to maintain their form and fitness during the pandemic in comparison to professionals.

New Zealand have won the Men's Softball World Cup seven times ©Getty Images

"It's never been more evident to me in my career at international level the difference between the haves and have-nots, the pro sports and the amateur sports, has never been greater," Sorensen told Stuff.

"The pandemic has driven that gap wider because of circumstance.

"It's not just softball - the majority of sports are in a similar boat.

"The pro sports are able to adapt as they have, they can relocate and carry on, but a grassroots amateur sport can't afford to do that."

While New Zealand has largely avoided the worst of the pandemic, Auckland was at one stage forced into a 107-day lockdown due to COVID-19, causing disruptions to training.

A total of 12 teams are due to compete at the Men's Softball World Cup in Auckland, from all five continents.

New Zealand's team, nicknamed the Black Sox, will be hoping for a return to form in 2022 after a disappointing showing in 2019 meant they missed out on the podium for the first time in 39 years.

The Black Sox have won the tournament seven times, more than any other nation.

Their last win came in 2017 in Whitehorse in Canada.

Argentina are the reigning champions.