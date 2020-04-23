The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has postponed the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for February 20 to 28 2021 at ELE Stadium in Auckland in New Zealand, it will now be moved to 2022 due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and travel restrictions.

Following consultation with the nation's Government as well as the host Softball New Zealand, the WBSC confirmed the postponement and will now work towards a rearranged date in 2022.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said, "The WBSC has been working closely with all Continental Associations, Local Organising Committees and stakeholders to ensure we make the most appropriate decision when it comes to the status of WBSC events and their respective qualification tournaments in these difficult times.

"I want to thank Softball New Zealand, the Local Organising Committee, partners and sponsors for their support with this difficult decision."

Softball New Zealand chief executive officer Tony Gilles added that these events will help give the nation something to look forward to after the pandemic.

He said, "As New Zealanders, I think we are all very clear about the COVID-19 situation that we are in, and the steps that Governments globally are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Kiwis will need events like this one to look forward to in the coming months and years, as we feel privileged to be able to bring the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup to New Zealand as soon as we can."

It follows the postponements of the Under 18 Women's Softball World Cup, the Women's Baseball World Cup and the Under 15 Baseball World Cup which were originally all due to take place in August and September.

To date, there have been more than 2.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 186,000 people.