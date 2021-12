French official Pierre Trochet has been elected unopposed as President of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), replacing the outgoing Richard MacLean.

Trochet had served as the French Federation of American Football's (FFFA) director of development, where his achievements included helping the National Federation to launch its first online learning platform for coaches and referees.

The Presidential term will run until 2024.

During the campaign, Trochet vowed to provide IFAF with leadership and oversee an efficient and united organisation.

With the next Olympic Games set to be held in the French capital Paris in 2024, Trochet said IFAF under his leadership would use the opportunity to showcase flag football to an Olympic audience.

IFAF is aiming for its flag football discipline to be included on the programme for Los Angeles 2028, and the outgoing President - Canadian official MacLean - told insidethegames last month "we're a lot closer than we were".

Trochet thanked MacLean for his work in turning around IFAF "when we were almost at out lowest point", and looked forward to a busy calendar of events for the organisation.

"In the next few months, we have a crucial deadline with the World Games in July 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama," he said, quoted by American Football International.

"This competition will set the pace for a busy calendar with the Women’s World Championship and the return of European competitions for the U19s.

"I hope that in 2023 the most important continental competition cycle in the history of IFAF will begin."

IFAF is targeting inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics for flag football ©Getty Images

Scott Hallenbeck was re-elected as IFAF's vice-president at the virtual vote.

He has served as chief executive of USA Football since 2005, and is also a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

"I am firmly devoted to work with fellow IFAF officers in pursuit of full IOC [International Olympic Committee] recognition and Summer Olympiad inclusion of our sport by 2028 in Los Angeles and beyond," Hallenbeck said in his campaign bid.

"This work will build upon the work I helped lead to secure our sport into the World Games to occur in July 2022.

"As head of the domestic federation in the United States I am uniquely positioned to support our interaction with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Organising Committee and am truly excited about the path forward for our sport in the Olympic Games and other global and regional multisport competitions."

MacLean said prior to leaving the role that IFAF "is in good enough hands" with Hallenbeck continuing as vice-president and Andy Fuller as managing director.

Japan's Makoto Koshi was elected as the director of development, Football Canada President Jim Mullin as general secretary and Roope Noronen of Finland as director for competitions, while Austria's Carl Michael Eschlböck is the new director for finance.

IFAF recently held its World Flag Football Championships in Jerusalem, with the US retaining both the men's and women's titles.