Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov says it has contacted the International Ski Federation (FIS) and International Skating Union (ISU) after athletes from the nation were unable to take part in Beijing 2022 qualifiers in the United States.

Pozdnyakov last week called for the Freestyle World Cup at Copper Mountain to be stripped of its status as an event that counts towards qualification for Beijing 2022.

Russian freestyle skiers and snowboarders missed the World Cup event due to the country's COVID-19 vaccine not being recognised in the US.

Pozdnyakov said in a statement on the ROC website that speed skaters had also been impacted by restrictions in North America.

"If we say that athletes are the heart of the Olympic movement, then it looks very strange attempts to stop this heart, limiting or completely depriving them of the opportunity to participate in the selection for the Games for reasons that are completely distant from sports," Pozdnyakov said.

"We know that the ROC Athletes' Commission is actively involved in this story, is preparing an official request to colleagues from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission based on information from our athletes who could not take part in qualifying starts.

"The task of ensuring access to competitions and equal conditions for participation for all athletes falls within the competence of the relevant International Federations and the Organising Committees of specific tournaments.

"Therefore, we once again turned to ISU and FIS with a request for the measures that, from our point of view, need to be taken in the context of the competition taking place in North America.

"The ROC and the ROC Athletes' Commission, each in its own line, will continue to interact with colleagues in the IOC and International Federations in order for the host countries of the Olympic qualifications to properly work out ensuring the admission and free participation of all the athletes who have entered."

Russian athletes were unable to participate in the Freestyle World Cup in Copper Mountain ©Getty Images

The ROC President said he had raised concerns at the Olympic Summit, which was held on Saturday (December 11).

Pozdnyakov suggested that the International Federations should provide alternative options to assist in qualification for impacted athletes.

Russian athletes who qualify for the Games must compete under a neutral flagd due to sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and partially upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

WADA initially handed Russia a four-year ban after doping data at the Moscow Laboratory was found to be manipulated, but this was later reduced on appeal to two years by CAS.