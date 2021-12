Russia calls for freestyle events in US to be stripped of Beijing 2022 qualification status

The Freestyle Skiing World Cup at Copper Mountain should be stripped of its status as an event that counts towards qualification for Beijing 2022 after the Russian team was denied entry to the United States because the country's COVID-19 vaccine is not recognised, the head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has claimed.

Russian freestyle skiers and snowboarders have been forced to miss the World Cup, which features halfpipe events, as the nation's vaccine has not been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The US is only allowing entry to those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine that is recognised by the WHO.

ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has called on the International Olympic Committee and International Ski Federation (FIS) to ensure the event does not offer Beijing 2022 qualification points.

Halfpipe athletes have to have at least 50 points and have finished in the top 30 at a World Cup in the qualification period, or the 2021 World Championships, to earn a place at the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital.

Halfpipe events at Beijing 2022 are due to be held at the Genting Snow Park ©Getty Images

There are only two more halfpipe World Cups scheduled before Beijing 2022 opens on February 4, the second of which is also set to be staged in the US.

"The main principle of equality of all athletes to participate in these competitions [should apply]," Pozdnyakov said, according to Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"For us, for the ROC, the athlete is a top priority.

"And all work should be carried out in the interests of the main participants in the Olympic Movement - athletes.

"I hope the FIS will hear us correctly."

