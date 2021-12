Beijing 2022 hold two tests at Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village

Beijing 2022 has said two days of tests have been conducted at the Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village.

Organisers said nearly 1,500 people participated in the tests, which concluded yesterday (December 12).

Around 70 tests were reportedly conducted, focusing on accommodation, catering and medical services.

Yan Han, secretary of the operation team at the village, said barrier free facilities and fitness facilities were also assessed.

"Barrier-free facilities, including the ramps for wheelchair users, elevators and corridors, have been in place at Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village, providing accessible services for the disabled,” Yan told Chinese news agency Xinhua.

"There are about 27 types and 139 pieces of fitness equipment at Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village, helping the athletes keep the physical condition during the Games."

The Yanqing Village was reportedly constructed with a design matching the cultural characteristics of mountain villages in northern China.

Organisers claim the village has characteristics of Chinese culture and environmental protection, as well as delivering an athlete-centred concept.

A total of 1,430 athletes and officials are expected to stay in the village during the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The village is set to house athletes competing in Alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge competitions.

The National Sliding Centre is located close to the Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village ©Getty Images

The events will take place at the National Alpine Skiing Centre and National Sliding Centre, which are located in the Yanqing zone.

Beijing 2022 say the village boasts a fitness centre, recreation centre, bank, coffee shop and polyclinic.

A Beijing 2022 licensed store is also located in the village, allowing participants to buy Games merchandise.

Organisers have vowed to deliver a wide range of dishes at the main dining hall, with around 200 different items available each day.

The village is due to begin trial operations on January 23, with the Winter Olympics set to take place from February 4 to 20.

The Paralympic Games will follow from March 4 to 13.