IESF announce partnership with Esports World Federation to help unify esports

The International Esports Federation (IESF) has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with the Esports World Federation (ESWF).

It is claimed the agreement will see the two organisations work together to develop and unify esports around the world.

The ESWF was founded in 2018, with the Federation saying it serves as an umbrella organisation for International Federations for electronic and digital sports.

The ESWF had outlined its aim to lead esport initiatives, setting a goal to become the governing body for electronic sports, as well as holding a biennial World Cup and an annual esports summit.

The IESF has welcomed the partnership with ESWF, with the organisation highlighting efforts to unite the esports community.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ESWF to achieve our common goals," said Vlad Marinescu, IESF President.

"IESF will work with ESWF to provide the best resources to support international Esports players and organisations and continue to promote responsible gaming for the World Esports family.

"IESF is bringing together all Esports stakeholders to achieve a united ecosystem for the proper development of gaming worldwide.

"Together, we will help shape the future of Esports."

Under the terms of the agreement, ESWF deputy president Stephan Carapiet has been appointed as an honorary IESF vice-president.

The IESF hopes the agreement will help to achieve a united ecosystem for esports ©IESF

The ESWF are also set to lead the IESF’s new Esports for all Commission, which is aimed at delivering a more inclusive esports community globally.

"This has become an important moment in the development and unification of our beloved and constantly growing and evolving industry," said Arniel Gutierrez, ESWF President and founder.

"Inclusion, recognition, collaboration and unification are our main targets and highest priorities.

"The recent agreement achieves all these objectives in one goal.

"This is a clear sign that we can work towards making things happen and achieve great things together."

The IESF claimed progress in September to unite sports, after striking agreements with three continental bodies.

Deals were reached with the African Esports Association, the European Esports Federation and the PanAmerican Esports Confederation for the three bodies to become full members.

They join the Asian Esports Federation as continental representatives within the IESF, which has not yet reached an agreement with Oceania.