Team kits for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ice hockey team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have been revealed.

The team kits are similar to those produced for the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships earlier this year.

The Ice Hockey Federation of Russia teams will wear red and white kits at the Games.

Uniforms feature the ROC logo in the centre.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the team kit has been approved.

"The design of the ROC uniform for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games is in line with the established regulations," the IOC told the Russian state news agency TASS.

"These rules establish the basis for the International Federations at the World Championships, as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

"On this basis, this uniform was approved."

The team kit designs had to comply with the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision in the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) case.

Existing jersey colours are allowed.

The flag, crest or other symbols of the Russian Federation are not permitted.

Russia is required to compete as the ROC at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The sanction is part of the punishments for the "cover-up of the cover-up" of the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory.

The ROC will face the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark will compete in Group B of the men’s ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022.

Hosts China will face Canada, the United States and Germany, the Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallists, in Group A.

Group C features Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia.

The ROC will play Canada, Finland, Switzerland and the US in Group A of the women’s competition.

All participants in Group A will play in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Three teams in Group B will also advance, with China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Japan and Sweden will seeking to earn the places.