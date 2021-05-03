The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has revealed new uniforms for the "neutral" Russian national team that will compete at upcoming World Championships and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The Ice Hockey Federation of Russia teams will have two jerseys at the major events.

The two jerseys will be red and white.

Uniforms will feature the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) logo in the centre.

The IIHF said the designs comply with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision in the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) case.

The governing body said this allows for existing jersey colours to be used, but may not include the flag, crest or other symbols of the Russian Federation.

The CAS halved the period where the doping sanctions apply from four years to two, but the country's Russia's flag and anthem are banned at the 2020 and 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing, respectively.

Russian athletes are required to compete neutrally at these events and World Championships, where Russia will also compete as "ROC".

The sanctions form part of the punishments for the "cover-up of the cover-up" of the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory.

The name Russia and Russian symbols are prohibited on kit for the World Championships and Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Both the 2021 and 2022 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships fall under the two-year time period, while the neutral kit will also been seen at the 2021 Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship.

The IIHF said the jerseys used at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be similar to the World Championship kits.

The governing body has also confirmed Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 will be played in place of the Russian national anthem at events.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed last month that Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 will be played for Russian gold medallists at the upcoming Olympics.

The music was proposed after CAS rejected the use of the folk song Katyusha, considered to have been directly associated with Russia, which would be in breach of the terms of the CAS decision.

It was used instead of the Russian national anthem at World Championships in skating held this year.

The 2021 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia, scheduled to run from May 21 to June 6, will be the first major ice hockey event with the conditions in place.