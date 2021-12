Russian ice hockey player who criticised Putin still hoping to play at Beijing 2022

Russian ice hockey player Artemi Panarin, who earlier this year offered his public support to Vladimir Putin rival Alexei Navalny, has declared that he still hopes to play at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The 30-year-old, who plays for New York Rangers in the National Hockey League, revealed that he has already met with Russian officials, including head coach Alexei Zhamnov and general manager Ilya Kovalchuk, to discuss his participation in the Chinese capital.

"In October, I met with Alexei Zhamnov, Ilya Kovalchuk and [coach] Sergei Gonchar," Panarin told R-Sport in Russia.

"They told me that we should not play for ourselves, but for our country.

"That everyone, regardless of their position on the team, should do their job 100 per cent.

"There shouldn’t be a situation where a player comes in thinking about individual statistics - goals and assists."

There has been speculation that Panarin would not be selected for Beijing 2022, which is due to start on February 4 and conclude on February 20, following his public criticism of Putin and backing for Navalny.

In an interview in 2019, Panarin when asked about Putin said, "the mistake in our society is treating him like a superhuman".

Artemi Panarin had called for opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be released in a January post, which led to him being accused in the Russian media of assaulting an 18-year-old girl several years earlier ©Instagram

Earlier this year, after coming out in support of Navalny, Russian tabloid newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda published allegations by Panarin's former Kontinental Hockey League coach Andrei Nazarov that Panarin had physically assaulted a female teenager.

The claims were denied by both Panarin and New York Rangers.

Panarin was forced to take a leave of absence from the New York Rangers and has since vowed not to speak out on political issues any longer.

Panarin has represented Russia at three World Championships, winning a silver medal and two bronze, but has never played in the Olympics.

Russia's name, flag and anthem will be banned from Beijing 2022, with athletes such as Panarin instead able to play under the Russian Olympic Committee banner.

"Yes, winning the Olympics is every hockey player’s dream, but I try to think less about Beijing," Panarin told R-Sport.

"I don’t want to burn out.

"I play better when I approach tournaments and matches with a cool head.

"I play for my country, that’s why I take on a completely different responsibility."