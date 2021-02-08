FIFA is among the organisations to pay tribute to Iranian football legend Mehrdad Minavand after he died from coronavirus aged 45.

Minavand was hospitalised in Tehran in January after developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, subsequently dying from the illness.

He had been both a player and coach, representing Iran at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

It was the second time Iran had played at the World Cup and the country earned its first victory at the tournament against the United States.

"We're heartbroken to hear that Mehrdad Minavand, who helped Iran register their first-ever World Cup victory - 2-1 against USA in 1998 - has passed away, aged 45," a message on the FIFA World Cup Twitter account said.

"RIP Mehrdad."

Minavand began his career with Tehran-based Pas in 1994, before moving to another team in the capital, Persepolis.

He played for Persepolis from 1995 to 1998 and 2002 to 2004, with stints at Sturm Graz in Austria and Belgium's Sporting Charleroi in between.

During his time at Sturm Graz he made 21 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the only Iranian footballer to achieve this.

Mehrdad Minavand (right) represented Iran 68 times during his career ©Getty Images

Minavand appeared 68 times for Iran on the international stage, scoring four times.

He retired and entered coaching in 2006.

Asian Football Confederation President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa is also among those to pay tribute.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been the biggest challenge in modern history and the Asian football family mourns the loss of a true icon of our great game who unfortunately has left us too soon," he said.

"Mehrdad Minavand served as an inspiration to millions of fans and to so many of today’s generation of players and on behalf of the whole Asian football family, please accept my deepest and heartfelt sympathies on his passing."

Iran is the worst affected country in the Middle East from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation has reported more than 1.4 million cases so far and more than 58,500 deaths.