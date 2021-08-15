German footballing legend Gerd Müller has died at the age of 75.

The striker scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany and was widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the sport.

"Der Bomber" won the Ballon d'Or in 1970, the 1974 FIFA World Cup - where he scored the winning goal in the final - and the 1972 European Championship.

West Germany hosted the 1974 World Cup and came from behind to beat The Netherlands in the final.

Four years earlier, in Mexico, Müller scored 10 goals to win the Golden Boot and help the West Germans finish third.

Müller scored a combined 14 goals in World Cup tournaments, which was a record until 2006.

Only Miroslav Klose, with 71, has scored more total goals for the German nation team than Müller.

Gerd Müller, left, is second on the all-time list of German men's goalscorers ©Getty Images

He was also prolific at the domestic level scoring 566 goals in 607 appearances for Bayern Munich between 1964 and 1979.

"Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football," Bayern Herbert Hainer said.

"We’re all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family.

"FC Bayern wouldn’t be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller.

"His name and memory will live on forever."

More follows.