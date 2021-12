Marius Vizer Jr, the general secretary of the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ), has hailed the progress made by the sport across the African continent at a seminar hosted by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

The 38th ANOCA Seminar for Secretaries General was staged in Niamey, the capital of Niger, and Vizer's presentation centred on both the global and continental progress made by teqball and Para teqball.

With 39 National Federations, Africa is the most represented continent in FITEQ's membership, which is reflected in an increase in the number of referees and coaches.

Vizer informed participants of the seminar of the governing body's support offered to its National Federations, including an "education pathway for referees and coaches".

The general secretary was joined in Niger by FITEQ's sport development manager Réka Reichard, and the pair met with National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to focus more specifically on development in individual countries, as well as ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf.

FITEQ's partnership with the Olympafrica programme, which "promotes the social development of young people through sport", was among the topics discussed with Berraf.

Marius Vizer Jr discussed teqball's development on a national and continental level during his visit to Niger ©FITEQ

Talks were also held with the Niger National Teqball Federation and Government officials in the country in Minister of Youth and Sports Doro Adamou Sekou and Minister of Education Mamoudou Djibo on opportunities to introduce teqball to the educational system and establish it as a national sport.

Vizer was grateful for the opportunity to speak at the seminar and meet key officials.

"I want to congratulate ANOCA and the Niger National Olympic Committee for hosting a very interactive and informative Seminar," he said.

"Thank you to President Berraf and President [Issaka] Ide [of the Niger National Olympic and Sports Committee] for giving us the platform to share the progress of teqball and Para teqball with Africa’s NOCs, as well as the opportunities that are available for further collaboration.

"Our sport has grown rapidly across the continent and we are excited about what the future holds for Africa’s teqers."

The fourth edition of FITEQ's World Championships are set to be held in the Polish city of Gliwice next week from Wednesday (December 8) to Saturday (December 11).