A delegation from the newly-established Gabonese Teqball Association (AGTEQ) held a meeting with the Gabonese National Olympic Committee (CNOG).

AGTEQ President Sylvain Lindzondzo Dynah and his team visited the CNOG headquarters in Libreville in a bid to gain technical support to help grow the sport in the African nation with a well-developed schedule of activities

He was accompanied by vice-president Rachel Colombe Avoune, secretary general Daniel Jacquier, deputy secretary general Alain-Richard Nzamba-Nzinga and head of communications Elvie Paola Ntsame Mve.

CNOG vice-president Samuel Minko Mindong spoke of the support the Committee would be able to provide, revealing the various programmes that are available to member federations and sports associations.





Dynah also raised the issues that AGTEQ were facing before Mindong responded by telling them the procedures to follow.

Mindong was assisted CNOG secretary deputy general Jose Walter Foula.

The AGTEQ said the meeting was an "important step for the implementation of the strategic development of teqball in Gabon" in a post on social media.

In October, members of the AGTEQ held a meeting where they targeted different groups of potential players and looked into the creation of clubs and competition.