Humphries wins first race of Women’s Monobob World Series since becoming full United States citizen

Kaillie Humphries won her first World Cup race since becoming a full American citizen when she triumphed in the latest round of the Women’s Monobob World Series in Altenberg, Germany.

Humphries has won Olympic golds at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, and bronze at Pyeongchang 2018, in the two woman bobsleigh, representing Canada, but switched allegiances to the United States over abuse allegations made against Canadian head coach Todd Hays.

After the first run in Altenberg, Cynthia Appiah of Canada led the field with a time of 1min 00.14sec, with Humphries 0.09 seconds adrift.

The American overhauled the deficit in the second run, recording the fastest time of 1:00.34 to finish with a total time of 2:00.57.

This was enough for Humphries to win by 0.06sec, with Appiah finishing on a total time of 2:00.63.

Appiah and Humphries have competed together in two-woman bobsleigh before Humphries’ change of nationality, and in December 2016 won the two-woman bobsleigh World Cup event on home soil in Whistler.

In third place was Germany’s Laura Nolte in 2:01.10, who maintained her record of finishing on the podium in every Monobob World Series event she has competed in this season.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the US leads the overall season standings despite only finishing sixth in Altenberg in 2:01.87.

Meyers Taylor tops the standings with 626 points, with Humphries second in 611 and Nolte just behind on 610.

The Women’s Monobob World Series is scheduled to continue on December 11, with two competitions due to take place on that date – one in Sigulda, Latvia and the other in Winterberg, Germany.