Steamboat is set to host the final International Ski Federation (FIS) Freeski Big Air World Cup event before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The event at the Colorado’s Steamboat Resort is expected to provide skiers with a last chance to hone their Olympic preparations in competition.

Qualification is due to take place for men and women tomorrow, with finals held the following day.

France’s Tess Ledeux will be among the skiers expected to star in the women’s event as she seeks to claim back-to-back Big Air World Cup wins.

Ledeux topped the women’s standings at last month’s FIS World Cup at Chur in Switzerland.

She could face competition from Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru, with the 19-year-old having secured a podium finish in her only Big Air appearance last year.

The five-time X Games gold medallist is expected to be one of the skiers to watch at Beijing 2022 in the Big Air and slopestyle competitions.

China’s Ailing Eileen Gu is due to make her first World Cup appearance of the season.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games champion won the big air bronze medal at last year’s World Championships in Aspen.

Youth Olympic gold medallist Matěj Švancer will seek to secure back-to-back World Cup wins before Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Gu will be the only member of the big air podium in Aspen to feature at Steamboat, with Russia’s Anastasia Tatalina and Lana Prusakova absent.

Matěj Švancer will be another Winter Youth Olympic Games champion seeking to clinch honours at Beijing 2022.

The Czech-born Austrian skier won the opening men’s big air competition of the season in Chur, finishing ahead of Teal Harle of Canada and Norway’s Birk Ruud.

Ruud won the big air crystal globe in 2019-2020 and will expect to challenge for victory in Steamboat.

The United States will have hopes in the men’s event, with Colby Stevenson, Alex Hall, Mac Forehand and two-time Olympic medallist Nick Goepper all competing.

Reigning Big Air world champion Oliwer Magnusson of Sweden is also expected to start the final World Cup event for the discipline this season.