The final third of Birmingham City Council’s £6 million ($8.3 million/€7 million) Commonwealth Games Community Fund allocations will be considered by the council’s Cabinet on March 16.

Under the proposals, the £2 million ($2.7 million/€2.3 million) associated with staging the Games from July 28 to August 8 next year would be invested across three areas - Stronger Communities and the Commonwealth Games Learning Programme, both of which will receive £503,000 ($700,000/ €587,000), and Physical Activity and Wellbeing, which will get £1 million ($1.4million/€1.17million).

Last year the first £4 million ($5.5 million/€4.67 million) of the Community Fund was split equally between Creative Communities - focusing on cultural activity - and Celebrating Communities, a project which will see all 69 council wards receive a slice of funding to enable people to embrace the Games at a grassroots level.

The Stronger Communities strand is designed to provide a mechanism for Birmingham citizens to offer constructive challenge, advice and feedback to all Games Legacy workstreams through the creation of a community stakeholder panel, ensuring that tackling inequality is the cross-cutting thread that runs through all Games-related activity the council is involved in.

Team England Basketball player Dominique Allen poses for portraits in Centenary Square, Birmingham, whose City Council will shortly allocate a further £2 million of community funding associated with the hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

In addition, the proposed funding will enable the council to work with communities in the city to design and deliver projects falling under three themes - Inclusive City, Connected City and Know Your City - all taking into account learning and feedback from the city’s recent Community Cohesion consultation as well as learning from communities throughout the COVID pandemic.

Physical Activity and Wellbeing involves a region-wide programme of funding to support physical activity and wellbeing being created as part of the work by Games Partners to secure a legacy from the Commonwealth Games, but the proposed Physical Activity and Wellbeing strand of the council’s community fund gives the opportunity to focus on Birmingham specific activity, enhancing some existing projects that are already underway in the city and to maximise engagement opportunities for residents across the city.

The Commonwealth Games Learning Programme is set to be delivered by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee (OC), with the City Council involved in key elements of programme design.

The £500,000 ($694,000/€584,000) will be supplied to the OC to support an additional Birmingham-specific targeted strand of activity to ensure young people in every ward of the city have access to at least one Games opportunity either through schools or community participation.

This strand is in addition to what will be available at regional and national level.

The aim of the £500,000 investment is to create direct opportunities for at least 100,000 children and young people in Birmingham, working with at least 72 schools across the city as well as a variety of the networks of youth clubs/groups, community partners, sport and cultural organisations and local groups for whom the programme will be widely accessible.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "These exciting plans underline how being a proud host city can help Birmingham become an even greater place in which to live, work and grow.

"We cannot wait to offer a warm welcome to the athletes and officials from 72 competing nations and territories next summer, but the Games are about much more than that for the people of this city.

"Through this funding, we aim to bring our communities together, to improve health and wellbeing, reduce inequalities and to inspire our young people."