Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid has reiterated his determination to hold next year’s Commonwealth Games at full capacity here in the English city, despite admitting that the new COVID-19 mutation is a cause for "concern".

The emergence of the Omicron variant first detected in Southern Africa has caused global alarm with the World Health Organization suggesting it possess a "very high" risk of surges in infection.

Cases of the new strain have been identified in the United Kingdom, resulting in further travel restrictions being put in place and face masks made mandatory again on public transport and in shops.

Preparations for Birmingham 2022 have already been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic as organisers decided last year to scrap plans for the £500 million ($653 million/€556 million) Athletes’ Village due to delays in construction.

But Reid told insidethegames that he is confident the Games will go ahead as planned in eight months’ time and believes organisers are in a "very good place" to deal with any fresh COVID-19 threat.

"I am not going to speculate on what the next few weeks will hold in relation to that [variant]," said Reid.

"The only thing I would say from a Games planning perspective is that because we have had so much thrown at us I think we have got a team that is resilient and flexible.

"We have got some incredible expertise working full-time on the COVID management plan, closely in contact with Public Health England and the local authority.

"We are in the best shape we could possible be in to continue despite the circumstances."

Work is underway to revamp the Alexander Stadium which could hold 30,000 spectators during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year ©CGF

This year’s delayed Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo was staged almost entirely without spectators due to the global health crisis.

But Reid remains optimistic over the prospect of holding the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 next year, in front of packed crowds.

Reid was speaking at the latest inspection by the Commonwealth Games Federation Coordination Commission which is monitoring Birmingham 2022 to ensure it stays on schedule and is delivered on budget.

Members of the Commission visited the Alexander Stadium which will be able to hold around 30,000 spectators following its redevelopment and the addition of temporary seating.

"With eight months to go until the Games we are still very confident that we will be the first multi-sport event with a full stadium, getting people back into the city, getting a real buzz around the place and letting people celebrate again," said Reid.

"It would be absolutely remiss of me to say [the new variant] is not a concern.

"Of course it is a concern for everybody.

"I think we were all hoping we were out of the worst of it and I think this has put everybody back a little bit.

"What I am hearing is that we really need a few weeks to fully understand the impact of the new variant but as I said in terms of how we are planning for the Games, all our communication with competing nations and all our plans for spectators, I think we are in a really good place to adapt with whatever it throws at us.

"We are 100 per cent focused on filling stadiums and that’s exactly what all our stakeholders want to do.

"These events are made for full stadiums and atmospheres.

"That is absolutely the focus and we are still confident of delivering that."

Masks have been made compulsory on public transport in England as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the new COVID-19 variant ©Getty Images

COVID-19 countermeasures for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were outlined in "playbooks" published by organisers.

Reid said Birmingham 2022 was planning to produce similar documents for the Commonwealth Games in a bid to step up its defence against coronavirus.

"As we have a seen from Tokyo and other events it would be crazy to go out too early with detailed plans [for coronavirus countermeasures]," said Reid.

"What we want to do is to make sure we are in a position that we have got the best understand we can of what the right environment is going to be.

"Similar to Tokyo we will bring out a detailed playbook of information and make sure that everybody who is either attending, competing or officiating at the Games understands how we are going to operate.

"As you would imagine we have already got some detailed plans based on a set of assumptions and we are already formally communicating with a number of teams about how that mighty work.

"Everybody has got a good understanding so far but we would not go public with that until we have got an understanding of what the environment is going to be."