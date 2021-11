Kraków has been chosen to host next year’s International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress, giving the Polish city an opportunity to showcase its preparations for the 2023 European Games.

The 61st ICCA Congress, scheduled for November 13 until 16, will coincide with the 10th anniversary of Kraków joining the body for the global community and knowledge hub for the international association meetings industry.

Kraków is due to host the third European Games between June 21 and July 2 in 2023 with competitors from 50 countries competing in 23 sports, although it still has to sign the final Host City Contract.

"Kraków clearly demonstrates commitment to two of ICCA’s core values: working together and embracing innovation," ICCA chief executive Senthil Gopinath said.

"For this reason, the city was an obvious choice for next year’s congress. 2022 ICCA Congress delegates can anticipate a seamless meeting experience that blends a world-class venue with cutting-edge event organisation."

Kraków will welcome delegates from across the world for the 61st edition of the International Congress and Convention Association Congress next year ©Getty Images

ICCA Congress delegates will meet at ICE Kraków Congress Centre, the business and cultural flagship of the city and which is expected to play a leading role in staging events during the 2023 European Games.

Conveniently located in the centre, it has hosted many world-class and diverse events such as the 41st session of the UNESCO World Committee 15th World Congress of the Organization of World Heritage Cities and the annual Open Eyes Economy Summit.

"The ICCA Congress is one of the most important events in the meetings industry in the world," Mayor of Kraków Jacek Majchrowski said.

"Every year it brings together nearly a thousand of the most experienced specialists in organising international conferences and congresses: destinations, venues, PCOs and associations.

"Poland will host it for the first time, which on the one hand proves the current, already mature position of our industry, and on the other hand creates great opportunities for its further development."