Deadlock over the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games hosting contract could soon be broken, according to Marshal of Małopolska Witold Kozłowski, who expects a special law which would pave the way for it to be signed to be adopted by the Polish Government by the end of October

Despite the Games being awarded in 2019, the first draft of the special act was not written until June and has not been approved by the Government as funding disputes continue.

Officials in Małopolska and Kraków says they needs financial guarantees to go ahead and sign a host city contract with the the European Olympic Committees.

It is hoped that the imminent legislation would provide these guarantees and allow a binding contract with the EOC to be signed.

"The assumption is that the special act is to be adopted by the Government by the end of October and by the Sejm [lower house of Polish Parliament] by the end of the year," Kozłowski said, as reported by Dziennik Polski.

"An appendix to the special act will be a regulation of the Council of Ministers, which will list sports and other investments, [such as] road investments, intended for implementation in preparation for the Games."

Stadion Wisły Kraków im. Henryka Reymana has been proposed as the venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies ©Getty Images

Funding for the European Games is expected to surpass PLN1 billion (£186 million/$250 million/€216 million) and if the Stadion Wisły Kraków im. Henryka Reymana is to be used - the 32,000-capacity home of football club Wisła Kraków - conversion costs are expected to reach PLN60 million (£11.1 million/$15 million/€13 million).

The venue could host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, it has been suggested, but Kozłowski said he would prefer the 15,030-seat Tauron Arena to host the Opening Ceremony over the larger stadium.

"[It's] too early to talk about it," he added, per Dziennik.

"I am in favour of the Opening Ceremony of the Games in Tauron Arena.

"It is a ready-made facility, safe and independent of weather conditions."

Kraków and the Małopolska region was unanimously chosen as host of the 2023 European Games, as the sole candidate on the shortlist.

Back in February, the EOC said it was confident Kraków would sign the contract and in June said it hoped a deal would be struck within a month, but the binding document remains unsigned.

The 2023 European Games are scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 3 in 2023.