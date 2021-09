Huntington Beach passes resolution to seek to host surfing, skateboarding and BMX events at Los Angeles 2028

Huntington Beach City Council has passed a resolution to host the surfing, skateboarding and BMX events at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, despite the event's sporting programme not being released.

Huntington Beach had been in discussions with global engineering company, Michael Baker International, to bring the Olympics to the Orange County city.

"Tonight is a public acknowledgement that the city will try to position itself to compete to land an event," said public works director Sean Crumbey, at the council meeting.

Known as Surf City, Huntington Beach is famous for its surfing culture and has the infrastructure to host the other events as the Vans Off The Wall Skatepark has hosted skate and BMX tournaments in the past.

However, the city has mooted the building of an entirely new skatepark.

At a council meeting in September, the council discussed putting $750,000 (£546,000/€640,000) of the city's American Rescue Plan funds towards constructing The World Skatepark.

Huntington Beach has previously hosted multiple BMX and skateboarding competitions ©Getty Images

It is clamed that this funding would be allocated to ensure that Huntington Beach could provide Olympic quality facilities.

"If there is an opportunity to build a world-class skatepark like we saw in Tokyo, it is something that we know will be utilized year after year.

"I’m very supportive of this because by going after the Olympics, and building the kind of infrastructure in place for the Olympics, it will help us twenty, thirty years from now," said Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr, as reported by Orange County Tribune.

Los Angeles 2028 stated that no new permanent infrastructures should be needed to host the event as organisers are aiming to employ a radical reuse strategy to deliver a sustainable Games.

Beyond the Olympics, the city also declared that it is prepared to host the 2021 Ultimate Frisbee Beach World Championships and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Beach Volleyball Championships in 2025 and 2026.

It also recently hosted the 2021 US Open of Surfing.