The stadium that is set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games is being proposed as a venue for the 2026 World Cup.

The football World Cup, scheduled for two years prior to the Olympics and Paralympics, is a joint-host venture between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Cities are currently preparing their bids to host matches, with the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee currently proposing two stadiums, the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, which hosted the 1994 World Cup final and is a historic American sports venue, and SoFi Stadium, the brand-spanking, newly-built home of the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and the host of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Los Angeles 2028.

FIFA is set to visit stadiums and cities across the US, Mexico and Canada in the coming months, with a decision on which will be used at the World Cup expected in the early stages of 2022.

It was initially expected a decision would be made by the end of the year.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, which is one of two Los Angeles stadiums proposed for the 2026 World Cup, played host to the 1994 World Cup final, in which Roberto Baggio missed a crucial penalty as Brazil triumphed ©Getty Images

In the push to secure a spot, the Los Angeles Committee released a video featuring legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, actor Will Ferrell, who also part-owns Major League Soccer team Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), and former Los Angeles Galaxy and American international footballer, Cobi Jones.

In the video, Ferrell exclaims: "When I think of soccer and LA, I think of the '94 World Cup.

"I think of the Women's World Cup in '99 - 100,000 screaming fans at the Rose Bowl.

"I think of all the great players who have come through Los Angeles, Zlatan, Beckham, Landon Donovan, Carlos Vela."

The video is narrated by Scully, with Jones, who has competed in three World Cups for the US, adding: "I want my kids to experience what I was able to experience with Olympic soccer here, World Cup soccer here.

"We are a soccer city.

"We are LA.

"There's no better place in the United States to have World Cup matches."

For the first time in the stadium's history, the Los Angeles Rams played in front of a raucous and full SoFi Stadium in their 2021 season opener against the Chicago Bears ©Getty Images

The Committee's push to host the World Cup is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, which includes the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Rose Bowl Stadium, LAFC and LA Galaxy.

FIFA will pick 10 American, three Canadian and three Mexican stadiums to host matches throughout the tournament.

Eighteen venues in the United States are currently in the running.

Seventeen American cities have put their name forward as potential candidates.

FIFA will visit nine US candidates - Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Miami - in the first wave of viewings this month.

FIFA has said the three Mexican cities, two Canadian candidates and remaining eight US bids will be visited by the end of November.