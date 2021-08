Los Angeles 2028 to be driven by a radical reuse strategy in commitment to deliver a sustainable Games

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will be driven by a radical reuse strategy as the organisers plan to use the city's existing facilities.

The strategy aims to take the focus away from construction and allow for a human and community centred approach to the event's planning and delivery.

"L.A. is built already to host a sustainable and a low-risk Olympic and Paralympic Games, we realised that we could lean in on this concept of radical reuse, which is radical simply because it’s not often deployed to host Games," said Brence Culp, chief impact officer at LA28, as reported by Metropolis.

"It really means leveraging the best our city has to offer in all of the facilities that are needed to host an event of this magnitude.

"So not only stadiums and arenas, but also training facilities and residences like the beautiful Athletes Village that will be at University of California."

It is claimed that hosting the Games in this way will drastically reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint.

Los Angeles' approach to staging the Olympics could lead the way for future hosts to continue to deliver eco-friendly editions of an event which has been historically harmful for the earth.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will act as the main venue for LA28 and will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as several athletics events ©Getty Images

"Los Angeles creates an opportunity to possibly set a new standard for delivering Olympic and Paralympic Games in other cities in the future in a way that’s more fiscally responsible and also a way that’s more environmentally sustainable," said Culp.

"And we’re excited about that opportunity because we’ve seen how powerful the Games can be when done right."

Nurit Katz, chief sustainability officer for the University of California added: "I’m sure that this Olympics will also spark innovative ideas throughout the city, and then beyond.

"As one of the largest metropolitan areas in one of the largest economies in the world, Los Angeles really does serve as an example.

"I’m really excited to see those ripples of impact from this Olympics."

Los Angeles 2028 organisers have been urged to turn the Games vegan by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) if they want to hold a sustainable event.

"We applaud the Olympic Movement’s contribution toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and overall commitment to sustainability thus far but without a doubt, the most effective way to commit to sustainability is by going vegan," said a letter to organisers signed by PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.